‘Love and support’: community continues to show support for victims in West Valley shooting

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) — The West Valley Community continued to stay strong this weekend for the victims of the deadly shooting near Hunter High School 10 days ago.

Two teenagers died and one boy is still recovering in the hospital.

On Sunday night hundreds of people showed their love to all three teenagers.

It was all about family Sunday night for the West Valley community.

It didn’t matter who you were or what you stood for the community cruise welcomed people from all over to allow them to show support for the three teenagers, 15-year-old Paul Tahi, 14-year-old Tivani Lopati, and 15-year-old Ephraim Asiata, all three students of Hunter High School.

“Much respect to everybody and the only reason we came out here is to show our love and support,” said community member Mili Mafuli.

Tahi and Lopati both died after a dispute between two groups of people escalated into a fight and ultimately led to the shooting, police told ABC4.

The third victim Asiata is still recovering in the hospital at Intermountain Medical Center.

“It’s hard to see this stuff and think to let our kids go out and do what they want to do,” said Asiata family friend John Millar. “You have to find that balance between being able to let them live and keep them protected as well.

Sunday’s community ride included low riders, motorcycles, and vintage and collectible vehicles.

“The family is all Polynesian and the community is from West Valley so we have to come and support no matter where are from, we are all one in this community,” said Mafuli.

“They have got a huge community and they have a huge support system and that is what they really need,” said community member Linda Huynh.

Asiata is still recovering in the hospital and his family said it will probably be two more weeks until he is released.