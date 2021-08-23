Louis The Child requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test at Ogden Twilight concert

INDIO, CA – APRIL 22: DJs Freddy Kennett (L) and Robby Hauldren of Louis The Child perform onstage during day 1 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Weekend 2 at the Empire Polo Club on April 22, 2016 in Indio, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images for Coachella)

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Musical duo, Louis The Child, will be requiring either a vaccine card or a negative COVID-19 test to enjoy their upcoming sold-out concert.

The dance-pop artists are set to perform this Saturday at the Ogden Amphitheater as part of the Ogden Twilight Concert Series.

The new mandate was set by the artists, which event management teams are choosing to support.

To attend the concert, attendees must present either a COVID-19 vaccination card or a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than three days prior to the event

Officials say children under 12 are exempt from this mandate and masks and social distancing will still be encouraged.

“We’re supporting these requests to ensure national artists can continue to tour safely, and so our music community and economy can experience a stable recovery,” event officials say. “These requirements will be mandatory.”

This announcement follows a recent trend of musical artists choosing to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 tests for concert attendees.

Entertainment entities such as AEG Presents, Live Nation, and IMGoing have all released new policies either mandating vaccination/negative tests for attendance or allowing artists who use their venues to enforce such mandates.