Loud vehicles target of Salt Lake City Police’s latest effort

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – If you are driving a loud vehicle, watch out – Salt Lake Police’s newest initiative is looking for you.

Have no fear, the Motors Squad is here to promote awareness and compliance regarding excessive vehicle noise.

Following lengthy conversations with community members and city stakeholders about these excessively loud vehicles with altered exhaust systems, the Salt Lake City Police looked to this education and enforcement effort.

“The noise pollution coming from these vehicles is at a level deeply impacting the quality of life for residents, the business community and visitors to the city,” police explain.

Officers in the Motors Squad will enforce applicable noise ordinances to promote education, awareness, and compliance from vehicles operators. Decibel meters will be used city-wide to support these efforts, Salt Lake City Police say.

Enforcement could result in the issuance of a citation based on current Utah code.

The department’s Motors Squad uses motorcycles that allow officers to move freely through congested traffic and “more effectively accomplish their mission.”