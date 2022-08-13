UTAH (ABC4) – An extremely loud boom was heard throughout Utah Saturday morning, shaking homes and alarming Utahns throughout the state.

At this time, neither SLCPD nor Hill Air Force Base know what caused the boom.

ABC4 has reached out to multiple state agencies regarding the incident, and no information has been received thus far.

National Weather Service Salt Lake City has put forth a meteor theory for this morning’s boom in Utah.

The two reddish pixels shown over Davis and Morgan Counties below are reportedly from the GOES-17 Lightning Mapper, but not associated with evidence of thunderstorm activity in satellite or radar.

Officials say that this is “likely the meteor trail/flash.”

(Courtesy of NWS SLC)

University of Utah Seismograph Stations (UUSS) has confirmed that the boom was not due to an earthquake.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.