‘Loud bang’ prompts police response at West Valley mall

Posted: / Updated:

WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4 News) – West Valley City Police Department reported a false alarm at Valley Fair Mall Tuesday evening.

Police said there was a performance going on at the mall, and during the performance, a sign fell making a loud noise which “some feared was a gunshot.”

Police said people panicked and ran into stores to hide.

“There is no danger,” police said, “no one is hurt.”

Valley Fair Mall management asked police officers to clear the mall of all patrons because they’ve decided to close the mall early for the evening.

Officers are on the scene asking people to leave mall property including the parking lot.

Police said parents seeking to pick up their children from the mall, should retrieve them from the West Valley City Hall parking lot– directly across the street at 3600 Constitution Blvd.

