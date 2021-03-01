‘Lots of resources’ called in to rescue two stranded snowmobilers

SOAPSTONE, Utah (ABC4) – Two men were rescued after “lots of resources” were deployed Sunday night to locate them after they became stranded near the Duchense River.

Wasatch County Search & Rescue says dispatch received a call shortly after 6 p.m. on Sunday from an individual reporting two lost snowmobilers.

The reporting party told authorities they were able to receive texts from one of the missing individuals, but only sporadically.

Authorities say the two men had abandoned their sleds and were trying to walk out.

After fighting the deep snow for awhile, the men stopped and built a fire to spend the night.

Wasatch SAR says its helicopter was able to locate a fire deep in the canyon. The Utah State Department of Safety helicopter was called in to assist in the hoist extracation.

Both men, a 31-year-old and 29-year-old, were in good shape, according to authorities.

“Lots of resources were deployed on a very cold night,” Wasatch SAR says, adding that they deployed 11 snowmobiles and a helicopter. “Duchesne County sent 4 sleds. The state DPS chopper was just the ticket to get these guys out.”

Wasatch County Search & Rescue shared the following photos showing the helicopter searching for the men and rescuers warming up near a fire.