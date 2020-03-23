Lost pets could be bunking at local animal shelters

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Did you lose a pet during last Wednesday’s earthquake?

Salt Lake County Animal Services would like to remind the public to check local animal shelters for any missing pets by visiting their Lost Pets webpage.

Due to the spread of coronavirus, Salt Lake County Animal Services will have limited regular lobby access and is working to reduce foot traffic.

If pet owners believe their missing pet is at the shelter, they will need to call 385-468-7387 or email animal@slco.org during normal business hours to schedule an appointment to pick them up. Leave a message if the line is busy and allow for 48 hours for a response.

Appointments will also need to be made to schedule adoptions and animal emergencies. All events and programs are cancelled through April 4, 2020.

