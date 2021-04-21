Lost and found: Bountiful police ‘beat high scores’ before returning lost Nintendo Switch

A model puts the controller on to the Nintendo Switch during a presentation event of the new Nintendo Switch in Tokyo, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. Nintendo Co. said Friday that its Nintendo Switch video game console will sell for 29,980 yen (about $260) in Japan, starting March 3. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – New high score!

Some Bountiful police officers couldn’t help themselves when someone returned a lost Nintendo Switch to the department.

Police say the device was returned to them after it was left behind at North Canyon Park in Bountiful.

An officer posted about the lost Switch on the department’s Facebook page saying, “I’ve beaten all your high scores and spent all your gold coins and I’m bored now so you can come pick it up.”

Afterwards, another one of their officers picked up the Switch and “leveled them up and earned back a few coins,” Bountiful police say.

The Switch was eventually returned to it’s owner, who will have some work to do to reclaim their high scores.