MESA, Arizona (ABC4) – The son of alleged child murderer Lori Vallow Daybell was arrested over the weekend for sex crimes, according to East Idaho News.

Colby Ryan, 26, was booked into the Maricopa County Jail in Arizona on two counts of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, court records state.

A woman reportedly contacted Mesa Police on Friday to report the incident, telling officers that Ryan had visited her two days prior.

She claimed that while watching television with Ryan, he pressured her to have sexual intercourse. She allegedly told him, “stop,” “this isn’t a good idea” and “I don’t want to do this,” but he proceeded to sexually assault her, according to court documents.

The victim reportedly claimed that Ryan “said he was sorry” and started to cry and that she went into her bedroom and locked the door while Ryan slept on the couch.

The following day, court documents state that the victim recorded a conversation with Ryan in which he agreed that he “raped” her.

A nurse reportedly completed a sexual assault exam on the victim and tested her clothing for DNA. Police then arrested Ryan on Saturday evening.

Court documents state that Ryan made verbal admissions to sexually assaulting the woman “even after the victim told him to stop multiple times.”

Ryan is expected to appear in court this week.

Ryan’s mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, and her husband Chad Daybell are charged in Idaho with multiple counts of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the deaths of Ryan’s siblings — 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan — as well as Chad’s first wife, Tammy Daybell.