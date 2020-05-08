Lori Vallow Daybell’s family believes missing kids are alive

REXBURG, Idaho (ABC4 News) – The mother and sister of Lori Vallow Daybell say they believe her children are alive.

The pair recently sat down for an interview with CBS News.

Tylee Ryan, 17, and 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow haven’t been seen since last September.

Janis Cox, Daybell’s mother, says that isn’t true.

She says she talked to “JJ” on October 1.

“He just takes the phone,” said Cox. “He knows you know, he knows who we are.”

When asked about her grandchildren’s mysterious disappearance, Cox replied, “she’s invested her whole life into those children. So, we know there’s another whole side to this. We don’t know what it is.”

Summer Shiflet, Lori’s sister, shared her views on seeing her sister in news headlines.

“I have to see my family slaughtered on the news everyday,” said Shiflet. “This mob mentality of calling for Lori to just hung in a public square basically is what it feels like.”

Daybell is currently in the Madison County Jail in Idaho on a $1 million bond.

She’s charged with two counts of desertion and nonsupport of a dependent child.

Lori’s mother and sister insist Tylee and JJ are alive, but say they don’t know where they are.

“She’s in jail,” said Shiflet. “She can’t discuss anything about the case.” “I’m positive beyond any doubt that she hasn’t harmed those kids,” said her mother.

