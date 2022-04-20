FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – A jury trial date has been set for Lori Vallow Daybell following her decision to enter a not guilty plea on Tuesday.

Lori Vallow Daybell, who is facing multiple murder charges along with her husband, Chad Daybell, is set to stand trial on October 11, 2022.

The trial is set to be held at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho.

Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell both appeared in court on Tuesday and both are facing murder charges for the deaths of Vallow’s two young children: 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan.

Daybell’s arraignment came after her case had been stayed (or paused) nearly a year ago after she was found incompetent to stand trial. Just recently, the court found that she had been restored to competence and the stay on her case was lifted.

Daybell only spoke to answer the judge when he asked her if she understood her charges. Her “yes” was so soft that the courtroom microphones barely picked up the audio. She didn’t say anything else. Her attorney, Jim Archibald, addressed Judge Boyce, saying, “Your honor, she intends to remain silent. I’ll ask the court to enter not guilty pleas for her and set the matter for trial.”