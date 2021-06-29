Lori Daybell indicted in death of former husband Charles Vallow

FILE – In this March 6, 2020, file photo, Lori Vallow Daybell, left, glances at the camera during her hearing, in Rexburg, Idaho. In an indictment, Monday, May 24, 2021, Daybell, the mother of two children who were found dead in Idaho, in 2020, and her new husband were charged with murder in a case involving doomsday religious beliefs. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, Pool, File)

PHOENIX, Utah (ABC4) – Lori Vallow Daybell has been indicted by an Arizona grand jury for conspiracy to commit murder against her former husband, Charles Vallow, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

According to the indictment, on July 11, 2019, Lori allegedly conspired with her brother, Alex Cox, to murder Charles.

In July 2019, Cox shot and killed Lori’s fourth ex-husband Charles in Chandler, Ariz. Police ruled it as self defense.

Months later on Dec. 12, Cox died in his Gilbert, Ariz. home. According to the autopsy, he died of natural causes.

“Complex, difficult cases of this nature take time to properly investigate and solve. I appreciate the tremendous number of hours the dedicated officers of the Chandler Police Department have invested, and my office is equally committed to bringing those responsible for Charles Vallow’s death to justice,” stated County Attorney Allister Adel.

A grand jury has also indicted Lori and her fifth husband, Chad Daybell, on murder charges for the deaths of Tammy Daybell, Tylee Ryan, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, as previously reported by East Idaho News.

Chad will soon stand in front of the jury for his alleged involvement in killing his first wife and Lori’s two children.

In early June, Chad entered not guilty pleas on the murder charges he faces.

In late May, Lori was found not competent to stand trial.