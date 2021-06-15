Looking for fun in the sun? Head to one of Utah’s outdoor waterparks

(ABC4) – As Utah residents face what could be the hottest, driest summer on record, staying cool while also having a bit of fun is more important than ever. With most kids out of school for the summer, beating the heat with a day at the waterpark is a great way to spend an afternoon under the sun in the Beehive State.

Grab your swim trucks, sunglasses, and sunscreen – here are some of the best outdoor waterparks and swimming pools for children and families in the state:

Cowabunga Bay

It’s impossible to drive in either direction on I-15 and not have your attention diverted, momentarily (keep your eyes on the road!), by the towering jumble of 11 colorful waterslides, topped off by a giant surfing cow ornament on top of the structure. The marquee slide, Mondo, extends for 800 feet of high-speed turns, twists, and drops but there are plenty of milder options as well for sliders of all ages and skill levels. Additionally, the Bay has a sprawling pool to chill out in as well as a lazy river for those needing breaks in between runs on the Mondo.

Cherry Hill

A Davis County institution since 1967, Cherry Hill has regularly been a favorite activity hub for Utah families looking for fun. There are plenty of things to do at Cherry Hill including a jungle-themed maze, mini-golf, and a rock-climbing wall, but the marquee attractions, especially during the summer, are the water features. If you’ve never been to the Pirates Cove pool, complete with a 40-foot pirate ship, which periodically fires its cannons to simulate a ship battle, you’re missing out.

Lagoon-A-Beach

It’s actually a clever name, do you get it? It’s pronounced like Laguna Beach, the oceanside city in Orange County, Calif., but is also a play on the fact that it is a waterpark located inside Lagoon, the amusement park in Farmington. Admission to Lagoon-A-Beach is included in the price of admission to the park. With 10 slides in a variety of styles – tube, body, and drop – it is a great place to get a roller coaster-like thrill combined with the coolness of the water. The massive lazy river is also a relaxing place to spend the day.

Splash Summit

Heads up, other places on this list, Splash Summit is coming for you. Formerly known as Seven Peaks, Splash Summit has experienced a couple of changes in ownership in recent years. Rebranded and stocked with plenty of upgrades to three different pools and 12 different slides and attractions, Utah County’s premier waterpark will bring folks of all ages for a dip this summer. The Vortex, a giant circular slide, and Boomerang, a half-pipe rebounding slide, are iconic attractions.

Splash Pads

Turns out, there are numerous splash pads around Utah – some are privately owned, but many are run by the local cities and are free to enjoy. If you have already made plans and are paying admission to places like Hogle Zoo, Red Butte Gardens, and This Is The Place Heritage Park, stop by and let the kids make a splash on their interactive water features. For a free romp in the water fountains, city-run splash pads are easy to find in places like Liberty Park in Salt Lake City, Draper Splash Pad, Riverton City Park, and Meadow View Park in North Logan.

