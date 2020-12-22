Looking for a side gig? Here are 11 ways to make extra cash this holiday season

(ABC4) — It never hurts to have a little extra money in your pocket around the holidays, and 2020 has been economically difficult for many families.

If you are looking for ways to make some extra cash, look no further. Here are some options which allow the flexibility to work outside of a 9 to 5 job or to make money passively.

Deliver Food: Food delivery doesn’t just apply to pizza and Chinese food anymore. COVID-19 has made takeout a popular choice. Deliver food from restaurants to people’s homes through apps like UberEats and DoorDash.

Babysit: For those with childcare experience, babysitting is a great option for making money. Use SitterCity to find jobs nearby. You will need to go through a screening process for safety purposes.

Rent out your home or car: Do you never use your basement or have a few rooms collecting dust? Become a host on Airbnb and transform that extra space into a cozy home away from home for travelers. Maybe your car has been sitting in the driveway since you began working from home. Rent out your vehicle for people to drive on Turo, a carsharing marketplace.

Rent storage space: A similar option is renting out empty space in your home to store people’s items through Neighbor. This is a great way to earn money without lifting a finger.

Become a Driver: Are you a people person? Uber and Lyft are well-known ridesharing apps that allow you to get to know people while giving them rides around town.

Care for Pets: Maybe animals are your thing. Rover claims you can make up to $1,000 a month for caring for people’s pets. The app provides several pet sitting options. The sitter can provide boarding for animals in their own home, walk pets, or watch pets in the home the animal is used to.

Sell your artwork: Etsy allows you to sell handmade wares online through your own shop. This gives the freedom to personalize and make the shop your own.

Sell clothing: Apps like Poshmark and ThredUP allow you to sell those extra clothes sitting in your closet without leaving home. It also provides a sustainable way to shop for clothing.

Teach Online: Teach English to children in countries around the world through programs like VIPKid. Most programs require that you hold a Bachelor’s Degree and are fluent in English. This job allows you to teach on your own schedule from anywhere.

Grocery Shop: Instacart allows you to grocery shop for other people. Shoppers can choose to only shop or shop and deliver groceries to the customer.

Use your Skills: Maybe you’d like to use your specific skills to earn money while gaining experience. Fiverr offers ways to find freelance work and offer your services.