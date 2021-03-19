‘Look first, turn second’: Officers respond to several auto-pedestrian accidents in March

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Officers are asking the public to stay cautious when on Utah roads.

On March 18, the Salt Lake City Police Department writes:

“We’ve responded to several auto pedestrians accidents lately. Let’s make sure everyone gets to their destination safely. As you approach an intersection slow down and look for pedestrians. And remember to always #JustDrive.”

According to the department, several auto accidents have occurred throughout the month. Just days ago, on March 16, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office says one of their deputies was involved in a crash that killed a 22-year-old college student.

According to UCSO, the deputy was driving his personal truck to respond to a SWAT standoff in Pleasant Grove where a man had barricaded himself in a home. The deputy is part of the department’s Critical Incident Team.

And just before that, earlier this week, two women in their 60s, on two separate occasions were fatally struck in auto-pedestrian accidents.

When out and about, officers are urging everyone to “look first and turn second.”