Look back at SLC New Year's Eve parties in the 1930's

Salt Lake City NYE parties through the decades

Posted: Dec 30, 2018 10:46 PM MST

Updated: Dec 30, 2018 10:46 PM MST

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – You know many of us welcome in the new year by watching television.  We see festivals and events and dances from far away.

Salt Lake City in the 1930’s had dance events all over the place, especially on New Year’s Eve.

Craig Wirth was amazed to find some dances and dinners in the 1930’s didn’t even start until midnight. It’s a New Year Wirth Watching report.

