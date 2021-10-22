‘Long Island Medium’ coming to Salt Lake City

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 03: Theresa Caputo and David Zaslav attend the Discovery, Inc. Holiday Press Party 2019 at ABC Kitchen on December 03, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Discovery, Inc.)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – She has gained national interest for approaching people in grocery stores, connecting people to their lost loved ones, and her notable hair-do. Now, she’s coming to Utah.

Theresa Caputo, known for her TLC show ‘Long Island Medium,’ is coming to the Maverick Center on October 30. During ‘The Experience,’ Caputo will be face-to-face with her fans, letting spirit guide her through the audience.

Caputo has been a practicing medium for over 15 years.

“There are only so many souls I can channel in a two-hour period. But the thing people don’t understand is why the experience is so amazing and affects people in so many different ways is because there is going to be so many things that you’ll be able to connect with and place in your life and connect with your departed loved ones,” Caputo tells ABC4. “It’s not up to me who gets read.”

Caputo recently launched a new series, ‘Long Island Medium: There In Spirit,’ on Discovery+. In it, she intercedes “with the dearly departed to offer solace to their grieving family on earth — with the realities of life during the pandemic.”

“I get and understand why people might be skeptic of what I do, I am the first one to say what I do is crazy, how can someone communicate with someone that has died?” Caputo tells ABC4. “I don’t care if people believe in what I do. That’s not why I do what I do. I want people to believe, first of all, in an afterlife. Second, that that soul bond can never and will never be broken.”

When Caputo was unable to tour during COVID-19, she started a weekly podcast, ‘Hey Spirit!’

To purchase tickets to the event, click here. Caputo last visited Salt Lake City in 2018.