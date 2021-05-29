Lone Peak Police Department investigates string of garage burglaries

LONE PEAK, Utah (ABC4) – Officers are searching for an alleged suspect(s) involved in a string of garage burglaries.

According to the Lone Peak Police Department, there have been several reports of garages being burglarized as of May 29.

Officers tell ABC4, all of the burglaries occurred in the same area of Alpine, which include the streets of Allegheny Way, Blue Ridge Ln and Cumberland Way.

Officials say the alleged suspect(s) are believed to have entered through unlocked gates, unlocked garage man-doors and garage doors that were left open.

According to the Lone Peak Police Department, several items were stolen including a vehicle.

Officers are asking citizens to help locate the alleged suspect(s) and to come forward with any additional information.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.