Police: Tipster reporting threat confused Highland HS in Salt Lake City with ‘high school in Highland’

Local News
HIGHLAND (ABC4 News) – An inaccurately reported tip led to a massive law enforcement response at the “wrong” school, police said.

Multiple agencies responded to Lone Peak High School Friday afternoon after a report that a man with a gun was seen entering the school.

Alpine School District officials said any time they receive reports like this, they take it very seriously.

Lone Peak police and district administrators placed the campus on lockdown while they searched the campus and investigated the reported threat.

After about two hours under the protocol, Alpine School District Spokesperson Kimberly Bird said law enforcement and school officials felt the threat wasn’t credible.

Just before 2 p.m., Lone Peak police said all students would be dismissed and allowed to leave campus.

Police later learned that the third-party person who reported the tip got some of the details confused. Police said that person confused Highland High School in Salt Lake City with a “high school in Highland.”

