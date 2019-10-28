SONOMA COUNTY, California (ABC4 News) – Crews from Lone Peak Fire District made their way to Sonoma County, California on Sunday to help battle the Kincade fire.
Sunday morning, three personnel, Deputy Chief Evans, and Firefighters Willden and Pollock deployed just before 5 a.m., after receiving the call for help with the 30,000 acre blaze.
Scheduled to be in California for two weeks, the three posted Sunday night they had finally arrived to their destination.
What others are reading:
- More snow and record breaking cold to close out October
- Police temporarily call off search for missing 71-year-old Iron County woman, will resume Monday
- Lone Peak firefighters arrive safely in California to help battle Kincade fire
- Video: Woman rescues deer wrapped in wire at cemetery in Springville
- 5 vehicle crash closes two lanes of I-15 near Santaquin