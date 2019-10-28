Lone Peak firefighters arrive safely in California to help battle Kincade fire

SONOMA COUNTY, California (ABC4 News) – Crews from Lone Peak Fire District made their way to Sonoma County, California on Sunday to help battle the Kincade fire.

Sunday morning, three personnel, Deputy Chief Evans, and Firefighters Willden and Pollock deployed just before 5 a.m., after receiving the call for help with the 30,000 acre blaze.

Scheduled to be in California for two weeks, the three posted Sunday night they had finally arrived to their destination.

Our Wild Land Crew has safely arrived in Sonoma, California and have already been assigned to Division B at the Kincade Fire. We wish them well and hope for their speedy return. #LPFD #KincadeFire Posted by Lone Peak Fire District on Sunday, October 27, 2019

