Lone Peak Fire District shares (yet another) reason to properly dispose of fireworks

UTAH COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Lone Peak Fire District shared a frightening story about what can happen when fireworks are not disposed of properly.

Here’s the story.

Fire officials said a family celebrated Pioneer Day with a homemade firework display. When it was over, they threw the debris in their dumpster and went to bed… “unknowingly setting off a chain of events that will be quite perplexing.”

The neighbors next door were sleeping when they were awakened by a loud boom and the sound of shattering glass.

Officials said the neighbor jumped out of bed—convinced the home is being vandalized— and rushes toward the sound. There he realizes there’s broken glass in the laundry room.

He runs outside and notices the neighbor’s house is on fire. The man runs to wake up his neighbors while his wife calls 911.

Photo: Lone Peak Fire District

Photo: Lone Peak Fire District

Photo: Lone Peak Fire District

Lone Peak firefighters eventually arrived and extinguish the fire. Upon further investigation, they discovered the homeowner (who was setting off fireworks) “had also thrown away a gas-powered strut (car part) which exploded when the fireworks debris ignited in the dumpster, turned into a projectile, went through the neighbors laundry room window, bounced off a few walls, and melted itself to a Swiffer on landing, thus alerting the homeowner that his neighbors were in danger.”

Wild, right?

Lone Peak Fire officials once again remind Utahns to soak used fireworks with water and store away from your structure for a day or two. The homeowner reported wetting down the fireworks but they must not have soaked long enough.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: