LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – Jonathan Abebe remembers the exact moment he first heard his cousins, 18-year-old Kirubel Mesfin and 14-year-old Surafel Mesfin were in a serious car accident.

“Our first reaction was are they going to survive. It was shocking. I never want to feel that feeling again,” said Abebe.

Kirubel, who was driving to school with his younger brother, pulled out of the roadway in a sedan, where he collided with a water truck.

“When police arrived, Kirubel was unconscious, he was breathing but unconscious, Surafel was at least responsive but couldn’t move his whole body,” said Abebe.

The two boys were airlifted to two separate hospitals, where Kirubel underwent multiple surgeries in the span of a few hours, including surgery on his brain, heart, hip, and elbow.

“He’s doing much better he’s no longer sedated and we’re hoping that he’s going to start breathing on his own in hopefully the next day or two,” said Abebe.

Surafel is in stable condition and didn’t require surgery, but Abebe said both boys will need extensive rehabilitation.

“With all the prayers and miracles, coming out of the car, they’re lucky to be alive right now.”

Doctors say both boys are expected to recover, and Kirubel may even be able to attend his graduation in May.

“Either on a crutch or in a wheelchair, so if everything goes well that may be a huge highlight for him to be able to walk,” said Abebe.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with medical costs.