Logan schools close for the day amid power outages

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – Students in Logan are getting the day off after wintry weather moved through the area and left many, including some of the schools, without power.

The Logan City School District initially delayed schools in the hope that power would be restored. Since 6 a.m., Rocky Mountain Power crews have been working to restore power to thousands of customers across Utah. Some of the most widespread outages have been seen across northern Utah.

At 6:15 a.m., Logan City School District announced a two-hour delay. As of 9 a.m., the district has canceled classes for everyone.

“We continue to have power outages at several district schools. Due to those outages school will be canceled at all Logan City School District schools for today. A makeup day will be scheduled, and we will notify you when that is finalized,” the district says in a Facebook post.

Rocky Mountain Power is reporting 165 outages affecting over 8,700 customers throughout Utah. Over 7,300 of those customers are in northern Utah.