Logan Police: Woman with cerebral palsy drowned in bathtub

LOGAN (ABC4 News) – A 27-year-old woman drowned in the bathtub Saturday afternoon in Logan, according to Logan City Police.

Logan Police said Saturday night that they answered a call concerning a woman with cerebral palsy, also prone to seizures, who had possibly drowned.

Police said the call came in at 3 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they learned the woman’s parents had “left briefly” while the woman was in the bath. When her parents returned, the woman was under the water and unresponsive.

Police said they attempted CPR, but their efforts were not successful.

Cerebral Palsy is a group of disorders that affect a person’s ability to move and maintain balance and posture, according to the CDC. Symptoms can vary from person to person, but someone with severe cerebral palsy might not be able to walk at all or might need lifelong care.