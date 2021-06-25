Logan police seeking public’s help in arson investigation

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – Calling all crime fighters!

The Logan City Police Department is asking the public for help in an arson investigation.

In a post to their Facebook page, the department explained that around 3:30 a.m. on June 20, a grass fire was started in the area of 600 E. Canyon Road in Logan.

After reviewing footage from surveillance cameras in the area, police determined that the fire was intentionally set.

These photos captured show a person of interest that police believe may have been involved in setting the fire.

Courtesy: Logan City Police Department

Courtesy: Logan City Police Department

Officials said the fire quickly spread up a hill to nearby homes, but was “contained by Logan’s awesome firefighters.”

If you have any information on the person shown in the photos above, you are asked to contact Detective Mike Wursten of the Logan City Police Department at 435-716-9485 or their dispatch center at 435-753-7555.

