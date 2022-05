LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – The Logan City Police Department needs your help.

Officers are searching for a vehicle reportedly involved in a hit-and-run with a bicyclist around 8:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Courtesy of Logan City PD

The accident happened at the intersection of 1800 N. and 600 W. The bicyclist was injured in the collision and the driver of the vehicle drove off, according to the Logan City Police Department.

Anyone with information on the accident is asked to contact Corporal Woods at 435-753-7555.