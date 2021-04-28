Logan police searching for theft suspects

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – The Logan City Police Department is asking the public for help in locating two theft suspects.

In a Facebook post, the department said said they are searching for two women wanted in connection with a retail theft.

No further information about the incident was provided.

A picture of the two possible suspects can be found below:

If you have any information on the two women, you are asked to contact Corporal Woods of the Logan City Police Department at 435-716-9355 or send a message to the department’s Facebook page.