NORTHERN UTAH NEWS: Box Elder, Cache, Davis, Morgan, Rich, and Weber counties

Logan police searching for theft suspects

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Images_By_Kenny/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – The Logan City Police Department is asking the public for help in locating two theft suspects.

In a Facebook post, the department said said they are searching for two women wanted in connection with a retail theft.

No further information about the incident was provided.

A picture of the two possible suspects can be found below:

If you have any information on the two women, you are asked to contact Corporal Woods of the Logan City Police Department at 435-716-9355 or send a message to the department’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 NFL Draft Coverage

More NFL Draft