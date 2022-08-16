LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a man who broke into a local business and stole a cash box early last week.

The Logan City Police Department says the incident happened on Aug. 8 around 4 a.m.

The suspect was caught on surveillance camera footage carrying a stolen metal cash box during the burglary.

(Courtesy of Logan Police Department)

(Courtesy of Logan Police Department)

(Courtesy of Logan Police Department)

Police say the man was wearing gloves, a balaclava-type facemask and bootie covers on his shoes similar to ones used at a food plant. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored t-shirt, light-colored sweatpants and a ball cap.

Anyone who may recognize this man or have additional details on the case is asked to call the police at (435) 716-9481.