Logan Police searching for 5-year-old girl last seen at 2 a.m.Saturday

Investigators say she may be with her 21 year old uncle

By:
Posted: May 25, 2019 / 01:51 PM MDT / Updated: May 25, 2019 / 09:23 PM MDT

UPDATE SATURDAY PM: Officials with the Logan City Police Department are asking anyone who lives in the area between 300 South to 100 North and 300 West to 600 West to check any video surveillance they have, including smart doorbells for any suspicious activity.

They are asking the residents in that area to check between 2 a.m. noon on Saturday. Anyone who finds anything is asked to call 435-753-7555.

Law enforcement officials and volunteers will continue to search for Elizabeth Shelley through the night.

----------------------------

UPDATE: Cpt. Tyson Budge with the Logan City Police Department says the uncle who was suspected to be with the missing 5-year-old has been found with no sign of the girl, who has been identified as Elizabeth Shelley.

Officers say they are working to get additional search warrants to help continue the investigation.

----------------------------- 

LOGAN (ABC4 News) - Police officers are searching for a missing 5-year-old girl who may be with her 21-year-old uncle according to a Facebook post Saturday afternoon.

The Logan City Police Department describes the unnamed juvenile as white, 3'6'"inches tall with curly brown hair, brown eyes and wearing either blue jeans or a teal colored plaid skirt. 

The post says she was last seen at 2 a.m. Saturday and discovered to be missing at 10 a.m.

The post claims that she may be with her uncle, 21-year-old Alex Whipple. He is described as 6'1", 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. They say he was wearing a dark colored suit, a white shirt, and a blue tie.

If you've seen Whipple or the girl or know where they might be, call the Logan Police Department at 435-753-7555

 

  Logan Police searching for 5-year-old girl last seen at 2 a.m.Saturday

