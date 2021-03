LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A sweet male pup need to be reunited with his humans and Logan police need to help.

The dog was found on a construction site near 1500 West and 2200 South in Logan.

Police did not specify how long the dog has been missing for.

Police say the dog is wearing a tan-colored collar, but he has no tags or microchip.

Anyone who knows the dogs owner is asked to call Logan Police so that they can be reunited.