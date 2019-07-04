Logan man suspected of sexually abusing 18-month-old girl after therapist calls police

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 27-year-old man was arrested last week after allegedly telling his therapist about recent incidents where he inappropriately touched an 18-month-old girl.

According to charging documents, Andrew J. Oakeson of Logan, was charged on Monday with one count first-degree felony sodomy of a child, two first-degree felony counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and one count class A misdemeanor lewdness of a child.

Documents state police were contacted on June 29, by Division of Child and Family Services (DCFS), on a report of child abuse. The report disclosed that Oakeson told his therapist about a recent inappropriate touching a 1.5-year-girl.

The therapist told him to expect authorities to contact him at a later time.

When police contacted Oakeson, he agreed to meet at the police department for an interview.

Once at the department, police said Oakeson them he had been viewing child pornography and also touched a toddler inappropriately.

Oakeson described four incidents around February of this year where he sought out child pornography at least two times each day.

On another occasion in late March, Oakeson said he was around the girl, whom he held a position of trust over, when he pulled off the child’s diaper and touched her inappropriately. He said it happened again in late June.

Oakeson was taken into custody and transported to the Cache County Jail.

A background check on Oakeson shows he has no criminal history in Utah.

Child Abuse: If you suspect child abuse or neglect contact the DCFS 24/7 hotline: 855-323-3237. For more information, visit dcfs.utah.gov.

Sexual Assault: If you or someone you know needs help, call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100.

