Logan man pleads guilty to forcible sodomy, sentenced

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A Logan man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to charges of sexually abusing multiple teenagers.

In February, 21-year-old Payden Hendershot was charged with five first-degree felonies and six second-degree felonies for various sexual crimes committed on six teenagers.

Court records show Hendershot entered guilty pleas on two counts of second-degree forcible sodomy and a Class B misdemeanor for selling or furnishing alcohol to minors.

Hendershot has been sentenced to prison for one to 15 years, with the actual date of release up to the Board of Pardons. He was given 126 days credit for time already served, but ordered to concurrent prison sentences.

