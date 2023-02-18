POCATELLO, Idaho (ABC4) – A Logan man was involved in a deadly, wrong-way crash Friday night, according to Idaho State Police.

Police say the three-vehicle crash occurred at around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 17. The accident happened on I-15 southbound at milepost 70.4 in Bannock Co., Idaho.

A 29-year-old man driving a 2002 Pontiac Grand Am was reportedly driving northbound on I-15 in the southbound lanes, heading the wrong direction, when he collided head-on with a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

This individual died at the scene, police say.

A 56-year-old man from Logan, Utah was reportedly driving the Jeep, which police say overturned and came to a rest upside down.

After the original accident, police say a juvenile was driving south in a 2009 Chevrolet Equinox and struck the Jeep, which was sitting in the road.

The Logan man, along with a passenger in the Jeep, were taken to a local hospital as a result of the crash.

The interstate was reportedly blocked for around four hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

No further information is available at this time.