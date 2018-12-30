Logan man charged with sexual assault after sleepover with teen at his home Video

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) - A Logan man has been charged with forcible sodomy after an alleged incident with a teen who was at his home for a sleepover last year.

According to Logan City Police Captain Tyson Budge, 47-year-old Michael B. Malan was charged with first-degree felony forcible sodomy from an incident that happened in May 2017.

The victim, who was under the age of 18 at the time of the incident, told police she was staying the night at the home when in the middle of the night she woke up to Malan sexually assaulting her.

The victim agreed to have a sexual assault forensic exam done to collect DNA samples. That kit was then sent to the crime lab.

In November a warrant was issued to search the home where the incident occurred. Budge said there was actual evidence found that would strongly support the victims report.

Malan was originally arrested in May but was released. Budge said after the charges were filed, Malan turned himself in.