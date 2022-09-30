LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been charged in relation to a fatal crash involving six cars that occurred in Logan on Thursday, Sept. 22.

Jorge Robles, 38, was charged on Wednesday, Sept. 28 in the First Judicial District Court in Cache County. He faces the second degree felony count of negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death, a third degree felony count of negligently operating a vehicle resulting in serious bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence, and the Class B misdemeanor of driving on a suspended or revoked license.

Utah Highway Patrol said the fatal crash happened around 6:15 am on Thursday, Sept. 22. According to police a black Ford F-150 was driving southbound on US89/21 when it drifted into northbound traffic, side-swiping a silver Chevy Equinox.

Police say the Chevy began rotating, getting T-boned by a white Jeep Wrangler. The Ford F-150 continued to drive into northbound traffic, striking a silver Kia Seltos and a red Ford Focus. A white Dodge Ram Promaster also hit the Kia, however, the exact timing of when is still under investigation by police.

The driver of the Ford Focus, a 32-year-old man, sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene and one other was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Their current condition has not been reported.