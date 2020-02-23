Logan man arrested on ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after 345 files of child pornography allegedly found in his possession

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) — Kaleb A. Witherspoon, from Logan, Utah, has been arrested on ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after allegedly being found with 345 data files of child pornography in his Dropbox account, according to a probably cause statement from the Logan City Police Department.

On September 6, 2019, the Logan City Police Department and an agency affiliated with the Utah Attorney General Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about the Witherspoon’s account.

What others are clicking on: