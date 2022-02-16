Logan man arrested for allegedly raping two women over two-week span

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Logan man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping an 18-year-old woman and a 23-year-old woman on two separate occasions.

Spencer Dodd, 23, was arrested for rape and forcible sexual abuse after a 23-year-old woman told police she was raped by Dodd at her apartment.

The woman met Dodd on an online dating app and invited him to her apartment, according to a probable cause statement. The two engaged in consensual sexual activity and the woman says Dodd became aggressive — biting and choking her — and she decided she no longer wanted to participate in the sexual encounter with him. She verbally told him no several times, police say.

After the incident, the woman called Dodd asking him if he had heard her say stop. He admitted that he did and said he continued to have sex with her after.

He told her that he didn’t “think she was serious” when she told him to stop, arresting documents show.

Dodd was also arrested for rape, object rape, forcible sodomy, and forcible sexual abuse after he allegedly raped an 18-year-old woman on Feb. 14.

The woman says Dodd invited her over to “watch a movie and make out,” arresting records state. She told Dodd that she didn’t want to make out, but would watch a movie with him.

After arriving at Dodd’s apartment, she reported that he began kissing her and making sexual advances while watching a movie.

The woman verbally told Dodd that she did not want to have sex with him, but he continued on with the advances, according to an arresting affidavit.

The second woman also contacted Dodd after the incident and he admitted that he had sex with her, without her consent.

Dodd was been booked into the Cache County Jail on Tuesday.