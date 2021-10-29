Logan man arrested for allegedly asking for child porn via Snapchat

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A Cache County man has been arrested for multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after asking for multiple nude photos from underage boys.

An arresting affidavit says 24-year-old Jack Flint was taken into custody on five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. The investigation began in mid-September after Logan Police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

That tip was from a report of child exploitation material was detected on Omegle, an internet site that allows users to chat and share video anonymously. Users are connected randomly to strangers during chats.

According to the arrest affidavit, the tip, allegedly from Flint posing as a 17-year-old, asked an anonymous stranger to join his Snapchat group for 14 to 18-year-olds and to send a nude photo to get accepted. Investigators say they found many incidents in which Flint, under the Snapchat user name ‘jackobear,’ asking for ages and nude photos from almost every user that chatted with him.

In the affidavit, investigators say they found four images or videos of a minor nude. Using the IP address associated with the chats, Logan Police were able to identify Flint as the subject and arrest him at his home.

When speaking with him in October, investigators report Flint admitted to owning the Snapchat account and posing as a minor on Omegle to get the pornographic images and videos of minor boys on Snapchat.

Flint worked for Utah State University, according to Cache Valley Daily. He was booked into the Cache County Jail on October 27.