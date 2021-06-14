Logan man arrested after stealing car, crashing into apartment complex

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A man was arrested after stealing a car and crashing it into an apartment complex in Logan, Saturday.

According to a probable cause statement, officers responded to a vehicle theft at a local gas station in the Logan area on June 12.

Officers state a person witnessed 23-year-old Jessie Angel Oliva get into a random vehicle and drive off. And as Oliva did so, the vehicle owner came out of the gas station store and started running after the red Dodge Pickup truck.

Arresting documents state that as officers arrived on the scene it was discovered the owner of the vehicle left his keys inside the car with the ignition running as he went into the store to purchase some goods.

“While the victim was paying for the items he observed his vehicle backing out of the parking install that he parked it at. The victim then began to run after the vehicle,” officers share.

As the Logan Police Department began to pursue the stolen vehicle, officers state the vehicle sped off going southbound on 400 West and 1200 North. The pursuit was then cut short, as Oliva crashed into an apartment complex and ran southbound between the townhouses in the area.

“I lost visual of Jessie. However when he jumped out of the vehicle I observed he was wearing black shirt with black jeans and his head was covered in tattoos,” informs the Logan Police Department. “Later on, officers received a call from another complainant stating he observed [Oliva] going inside a house one block east of where he crashed. I went to the area and recognized Jessie. I commanded Jessie to stop and he kept walking inside the residence.”

According to a court affidavit, officers set a perimeter around the house and took Oliva into custody.

Oliva currently faces charges for theft of an operable vehicle, failure to respond to police, reckless driving and failure to remain at scene of accident, police say.