Logan K9’s to get new bulletproof vests

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two Logan City Police K9’s are getting some extra needed protection after a non-profit organization named them as recipients of two new bullet proof vests.

According to the Logan City Police Facebook page, K9 Rik and Merick will be receiving their vests in the next 8-10 weeks.

The vests were donated by Vested Interest in K9s inc., and are usually donated with an inscription to a fallen K9.

Both Rik and Merick’s vests will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 Gabo, Jonesboro, AR EOW 1/16/20.”

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501c (3) charity located in East Taunton, MA whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

The program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age. New K9 graduates, as well as K9s with expired vests, are eligible to participate.

What others are clicking on: