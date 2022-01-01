Logan hospital welcomes its first New Year’s baby

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – Oh baby! A local Utah hospital rang in the new year in the best way — by welcoming its first New Year’s baby on Saturday morning.

Intermountain Logan Regional Hospital welcomed a baby girl named Piper England on New Year’s Day at 1:03 a.m.

(Courtesy of Intermountain Logan Regional Hospital)

(Courtesy of Intermountain Logan Regional Hospital)

“I wasn’t due until Jan. 20, but my water broke last night about 10 p.m. and we arrived at the hospital about 11 p.m. knowing I’d need a Caesarean section,” said mother Bethany England.

Baby Piper was born at 7 pounds and 19 inches long. Intermountain Hospital staff say she is healthy and happy.

“Everyone at the hospital was super helpful and kind and everything went really smoothly,” said father Scott England. “We had so many people here to help us and we were all laughing along the way. I couldn’t ask for a more perfect experience.”

Baby Piper is the second child for the England family who also has a three-year-old son named Oliver, born at the same hospital.

“I was at home and got the call that Bethany’s water had broken and that she needed a Caesarean delivery and drove to the hospital,” said Dr. Brynn Schumacher, the Intermountain Medical Group OB on-call who delivered Piper. “The Englands are a really nice couple, and it just turned out that the baby was born early in 2022.”

“We didn’t think she’d arrive quite this early,” says Bethany. “We have a lot of family birthdays in December, so my mom told me, no more December birthdays! Luckily, Piper made it to January by just over an hour.”