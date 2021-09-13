UPDATE: Man arrested after Logan High School lockdown

MONDAY 9/13/21 2:22 p.m.

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested for locking down Logan High School after being spotted wielding a handgun near campus.

The Logan Police Department has identified the suspect as 36-year-old Kristopher Egbert of Logan. Officials say Egbert first confronted two females aged 17 and 19 who were riding bikes to school, claiming one of the bikes had been stolen from his home.

Police say Egbert stepped out of his truck and pointed a handgun at the two girls, demanding they return the bike and get down on the ground. The girls complied, then ran away as the man placed the bike in his truck.

After parking his truck, the man walked towards the school with a backpack he claimed belonged to one of the girls. Egbert was stopped at the front door after eyewitnesses saw the exchange between Egbert and the girls.

Egbert admitted to the armed confrontation and has been cooperative with authorities throughout the process.

Officials have determined the stolen bike did indeed belong to Egbert, so that incident is being investigated as well.

Egbert has been arrested on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of disorderly conduct. He is currently booked at the Cache County Jail.

MONDAY 9/13/21 1:52 p.m.

