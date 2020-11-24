Logan elementary student says ‘racism ends with my generation’

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – One fourth grade student at Hillcrest Elementary in Logan is using her platform at school, to address racism and educate her peers.



Avalin Loveland is making and selling t-shirts that say ‘racism ends with my generation’ she even outlined a curriculum for her school to follow.



“I got really like mad and depressed when George Floyd died and I didn’t really know what to do,” said Avalin.

That’s when Avalin says her dad, Dannon gave her the idea of making a t-shirt.

“I said, ‘one for every kid in Utah’ and he said, ‘how about fourth graders in Logan City school district’,” she added.

She worked with her mother, Jessica, two teachers and a diversity trainer for the military, to outline a lesson plan. It teaches diversity, kindness, empathy and how they can help end discrimination and racism. Hillcrest Elementary turned it into a week long event.

“I went to the same elementary school for two years that she’s going to and one thing I recognize is it’s so much diverse now, which is awesome, and I think that means a lot of these small towns are starting to realize maybe they didn’t embrace differences in the way that they should have,” said Jessica Loveland.

Jessica says it is important to teach young children about equality.

“In an education setting, we can have an open discussion, with different points of view,” said Jessica.

Avalin says she thinks kids her age should understand what racism is.

“They should know that it exists, it’s not something fake,” said Avalin.

They are selling about 500 shirts to families in their small, yet diverse, community.

“I feel like our skin color just makes us different skin colors, it’s not anything more than that,” said Avalin.

The Loveland’s say they hope other schools adopt the curriculum and welcome it with open arms. For more information: Instagram @endswithmygeneration