Logan couple harboring Kentucky fugitive arrested

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A Logan couple was arrested on Oct. 18, after police say they were harboring a fugitive from Kentucky.

Hunter Alan Smith and Brandie Louise Baney were arrested for obstruction of justice after they lied to police about the whereabouts of Kentucky fugitive, James David Burnham, police say.

According to arresting documents, deputies arrived at the home of Smith and Banie and asked the couple if Burnham was at their residence. The couple told police Burnham was not in their home and after separating the two, Baney admitted that Burnham was in the home.

After interviewing Smith, who is on probation with the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, his probation officer accessed Smith’s phone which revealed a message to James stating, “Do not come out cops are here.”

Officers obtained a search warrant for Smith’s phone which revealed a slew of disturbing text messages which included threats of killing law enforcement and shooting at them.

Smith was also arrested on three counts of possession of a firearm by a restricted person.

After a six-month investigation, Burnham, 34, of Greensburg, Kentucky, was indicted for seven counts of rape, 8 counts of promoting human trafficking victims under 18 on Oct. 6. He also has several other charges with allegations dating back 10 years.

When deputies located Burnham on Oct.14, he was arrested by the Cache County Sheriff’s Office and will be extradited back to Kentucky.