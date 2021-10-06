Beaver causes power outage in Logan

LOGAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – An unlikely culprit was responsible for a power outage that happened Sunday afternoon in Logan on Oct. 3.

A beaver between the Boulevard and Canyon Road dropped a tree that landed on power lines causing outages to approximately 980 Rocky Mountain customers.

Crews were dispatched to the damaged power lines and were able to return power to most residents shortly after the incident.

After determining the cause of the problem, crews came back Monday to cut down more trees and to clean up the area.

In a Facebook post, the City of Logan contacted Ambrie Darley, Human Resources Director with Logan City, to capture the beaver. Darley and her husband work with a program at Utah State University that relocates beavers to areas that need them for restoring streams.