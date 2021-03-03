Logan City Police searching for theft suspects

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – The Logan City Police department is asking the public for help in locating multiple theft suspects wanted for stealing purses at local retail stores.

According to a post on the LCPD Facebook page, the suspects take purses from unattended shopping carts at stores, then use the credit cards to fraudulently buy thousands of dollars worth of gift cards, clothes, and toys.

If you have any information on the suspects or vehicle pictured in the post, you are asked to call Detective Kristian Johnson of the Logan City Police Department at 435-716-9465 or by email kristian.johnson@loganutah.org.