TUESDAY 10/26/2021 11:03 a.m.

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A woman is dead following a crash in Logan Canyon Tuesday morning.

At around 8 a.m., Utah Highway Patrol reports a Dodge Caravan was traveling east on US-89 in Logan Canyon. For a reason still under investigation, the Caravan lost control and hit the barrier on both sides of the highway before spinning into the path of a westbound Ford F-350.

The Ford then collided with the passenger side of the Caravan.

According to UHP, the woman driving the Caravan was fatally injured and died at the scene. The child also in the Caravan was taken to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Lane restrictions are currently in place in Logan Canyon for investigation and cleanup. Troopers say road conditions may have been a contributor in the crash.

One dead in Logan Canyon ‘serious crash’

TUESDAY 10/26/2021 9:31 a.m.

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – One person is dead following a “serious crash” in Cache County.

Authorities have closed Logan Canyon – US-89 – to respond to the crash.

While details are limited, Utah Highway Patrol tells ABC4 one person has died in the crash.

ABC4 will continue to update this story as details become available.

ORIGINAL STORY: Logan Canyon closed for ‘serious crash’

TUESDAY 10/26/2021 8:46 a.m.

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities have closed Logan Canyon following a serious crash Tuesday morning.

Details are limited but dispatch confirms US-89 is closed as of 8:45 a.m.

As rain and snow moves through Utah Tuesday, roads have been wet during the morning commute.

ABC4 is working to gather additional information and will update this story as details become available.