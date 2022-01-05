Logan Canyon closed along US-89 due to weather conditions

LOGAN CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – Logan Canyon is currently closed along US-89 Wednesday due to weather conditions, the Utah Department of Transportation says.

The highway is currently closed in both directions of travel at the summit due to white-out conditions and a semi-truck blocking both directions.

UDOT is asking drivers to find an alternate route, if in the area.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for northern Utah until Thursday. Authorities say roads remain slick and dangerous to drive on during these times.

ABC4 will update this story as more information is available.

