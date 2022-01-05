Logan Canyon closed along US-89 due to weather conditions

LOGAN CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – Logan Canyon is currently closed along US-89 Wednesday due to weather conditions, the Utah Department of Transportation says.

The highway is currently closed in both directions of travel at the summit due to white-out conditions and a semi-truck blocking both directions.

UDOT is asking drivers to find an alternate route, if in the area.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for northern Utah until Thursday. Authorities say roads remain slick and dangerous to drive on during these times.

