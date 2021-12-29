Logan auto-ped crash leaves one dead, police investigating

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A man has died after being struck by a car on Tuesday night.

The North Park Police Department says the fatal incident happened just north of 2500 N. Main Street in Logan around 6:43 p.m.

The victim has not been identified at this time due to an ongoing investigation.

Police say the victim was walking into the northbound lane of the roadway when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, police say. The driver remained at the scene and was cooperative with law enforcement.

The Utah State Medical Examiner Office will be releasing an official cause of death after investigating.

“North Park Police would like to thank all of our law enforcement partners with Logan City Police, Cache County Sheriff’s Department, USU Police, and Utah Highway Patrol for their professional response and assistance in this investigation,” officials say. “Our thoughts are with all those involved and for the family and friends of the deceased.”