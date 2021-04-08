Lockdowns lifted at West Valley City schools after reports of shots fired, investigation underway

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Reports of shots fired in West Valley City put schools under lockdown Thursday morning.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m., West Valley City Police confirmed reports of shots fired near 5300 W 2700 S.

“Officers are on scene. There are no victims,” police say. “Schools in the area were locked down briefly as a precaution.” Among those schools was Armstrong Academy.

Authorities report the suspect or suspects fled the area and the lock down has been lifted.

West Valley City Police are continuing to investigate the incident. They shared the below photos of authorities investigating the scene.

No other details are available at this time; ABC4 is working to gather more information.